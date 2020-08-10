We have been waiting for the arrival of the Microsoft Surface Duo for some time now. The device was announced last October, and it is expected to launch soon. Now, we have new leaked images, thanks to well-known leaker Evan Blass.

We have some new images of the Microsoft Surface Duo. This device appeared in leaked renders opened and closed. These images show us some of the device’s features, such as an inner selfie camera and a flash. We can also see the Google Search widget and the bottom dock of the left screen holding Microsoft’s Edge, OneNote, and Outlook. On the right screen, we can see Google’s Phone, Messages, Camera apps, and the Play Store and more Microsoft Apps.

We can also see a split shortcut with the Edge and OneNote apps, which would open, one at each screen, to take advantage of both screens at the same time. This is a new feature called “app groups,” which will let users create a pair of apps that are often used together so that they can be launched quickly. Blass also mentions that this is an AT&T model, even though there are no visible brandings on the device.

We can expect this device to launch soon, as it was recently spotted at the FCC, and it has also received its Bluetooth certification. It is also supposed to include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and 6GB RAM, and we may even get advanced Stylus support.

Source GSM Arena

Via Twitter