After several rumors, we finally get some leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy S11. These leaked renders show us what the device could look like, but they also reveal that some features may finally disappear.

We are still months away from the official launch of the Samsung Galaxy S11. We have received tons of rumors concerning the device’s camera, its screen, and we even received information on the charging capabilities in its 5G variant. Now, for the first time, we get to see what the device may look like, thanks to some renders published by @OnLeaks. We see that the camera will leave the center of the device, and it will be placed on the side, just like the Google Pixel 4 or the iPhone 11. The cameras will be arranged in the shape of an L, just like on the Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy A71, and its punch-hole display not places the selfie camera in the center. Unfortunately, we have to say goodbye to the headphone jack. This device could measure 161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm with a body that’s 8.9mm thick. Inside we’re supposed to find an Exynos 990 or a Snapdragon 865 processor, but we will have to wait for confirmation. So yes, this could be the new Samsung Galaxy S11, what do you think?

Source: SamMobile

Via: 91mobiles