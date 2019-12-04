Samsung may be getting worse at keeping secrets. We have already seen what the next Samsung Galaxy S11, S11+ and S11e may look like. We have also received tons of rumors before their official launch, but now, we just received new leaks for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A91.

We know that Samsung was planning on boosting its mid-range lineup to sell more devices. Better internals and more flagship-like features were also to be expected. Now we see that the new design change has also reached the Samsung Galaxy A91. We can see a centered hole-punch display and a new camera setup, similar to what we’ve seen in the Galaxy S11 models. It is believed that this device will include a 6.7-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED display, Snapdragon 855 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

Source: BGR

Via: 91Mobiles