As we get closer to the LG Wing’s official launch, the device has received more attention. It has recently been caught in several hands-on videos, three to be a bit more specific, but this time we get new official-looking renders of the device thanks to well-known leaker Evan Blass.

We are less than a week away from the official launch of LG’s new twistable device. The LG Wing is scheduled to arrive on September 14, but we are still getting new leaks that let us see the device in beautiful new renders. These images show us the design of the device at both the front and back. We can see both displays, with the smaller 4-inch display placed at the bottom and the larger 6.8-inch display set horizontally on top.

Yes, we have seen several hands-on videos of the device, but none of them give us the details shown in these new renders. We also get to see that the device is coming in at least two colors since the renders show the back of the phone in white and black.

Let’s remember that LG has already teased its new ‘Explorer project”, which is both an initiative and a category and will include devices that deliver distinctive and yet unexplored usability experiences.” It seems that this device was designed to attend the “diverse usage needs of today’s smartphone customers.”

LG has also confirmed, via press release, that the upcoming device with a rotating screen will be officially known as the LG Wing. Now, we are just waiting for confirmation of the device’s internals. Rumors claim that the device will arrive with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 or 765G processor and a price tag that could very well fall around the $1,000 mark, or it may go all the way up to $1,600. Still, these are just rumors, so we only have to wait a bit longer to get this new phone’s official pricing.

Source 9to5Google