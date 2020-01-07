We usually get lots of rumors and leaks from upcoming devices, but if they come from OnLeaks, we can say that they’re probably on the money. Now, we get new leaks of the iPhone 9 or the iPhone SE 2, and these concept art images resemble the iPhone 8, as Ming-Chi Kuo predicted.

A new iPhone 9 is on its way, and it may look like the iPhone 8, but there are some essential differences. First, this new device will include a 4.7-inch LCD display with chick bezels, a Touch ID home button, and a single rear camera. Maybe the most significant upgrade is that this new iPhone 9 would include Apple’s A13 Bionic processor, and it won’t have 3D Touch or a headphone jack.

We can also see that this device will have a metal frame with a frosted glass back panel like the iPhone 11. Remember that these design features are just assumptions from OnLeaks and not official information. Predictions say that this device will start at $399 and that it would be 0.5mm thicker than the iPhone 8, but it would stay virtually identical in height and width, measuring 138.5mm x 67.4mm. We are also told to wait for this device at the end of March with 64GB and 128GB storage options and Space Gray, Silver, and RED color options.

Source MacRumors

Via iGeekBlog