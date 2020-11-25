We are getting new images confirming the design of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21. However, we can’t really tell if this is the vanilla Galaxy S21 or the Galaxy S21+, as both devices are expected to feature flat displays.

New case renders of the Samsung Galaxy S21 or Galaxy S21+ have surfaced. The images show us new cases that will keep Samsung’s new flagship safe from possible falls and scratches. Now, there’s no clue as to which model we’re looking at in these images since the two non-Ultra models will arrive with flat OLED displays with 120Hz refresh rates and 1080p+ resolution. The main difference between these displays will be their sizes, as the normal Galaxy S21 will feature a 6.2-inch display, while the Samsung Galaxy S21+ will come with a 6.7-inch display.

The new design of the Samsung Galaxy S21 could’ve made case designer’s job a bit more complicated. They now have to think of ways to keep the upcoming device safe while delivering an aesthetically pleasing product. However, the new camera bump is something somewhat different from others we have seen before.

Anyways, this new device will arrive with a triple camera setup that’s expected to include a 64MP zoom camera, a 12MP main sensor, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. Rumors also suggest that this new lineup may arrive on January 14, and some leaks suggest that it may just be possible, as Samsung is already starting to get the necessary permissions and certifications to launch its Samsung Galaxy S21 series earlier than in other years.

You can take a look at more leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, the Ultra variant, to be more specific. While you’re at it, you may also want to see a huge leak that mentions the most important specs of the upcoming devices that will come, as always, with a Snapdragon and an Exynos variant.

Source GSM Arena