We know that Samsung is still planning to present the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series and the Galaxy Fold 2 in the second half of 2020. We also know that Samsung usually holds its Unpacked event in the United States, in San Francisco and New York, but the current pandemic may change things a bit.

It seems that Samsung’s next Unpacked event would still take place in August, but with a different approach. According to a new report from South Korea, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 launch event will be held online in August, but there’s no mention of a specific date. We will probably miss out on a huge show, like other years, but at least Samsung may have taken the best decision since mass gatherings are still prohibited because of the ongoing situation. This would be the first time Samsung changes the way it unveils its flagships, and let’s remember that we could also see the arrival of a new Samsung Galaxy Fold 2. Whatever the case, an online presentation would still be better than a press release, since Samsung is also known for launching some of its tablets, mid-rangers and a couple of wearables this way.

Source SamMobile

Via News Herald