We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

We are just some days away from the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, but that doesn’t mean that we will stop getting leaks about the upcoming devices that will launch during this event. We have already seen the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in tons of leaks, but we are always happy to get some more before the devices become official.

We have received a new batch of leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, thanks to Roland Quandt. These leaks don’t show the Note 20 variants in all of their glory, but we get to see them in their new cases. There is a new leather cover for both the Note 20 Ultra and the regular Note 20. We also get to see a couple of Smart Clear View covers with an antimicrobial coating, which is also called the S-View cover, and a regular flip cover with no S-View, but with a card pocket instead.

Source GSM Arena

Via Twitter

You May Also Like
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G pre-orders are now live with a $650 credit offer in tow
The trade-in offer brings the price of Galaxy Z Flip 5G down from $1,449.99 to $799.99 in the US.
Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20’s full specifications and detailed renders leaked
Samsung will sell the Galaxy Note 20 in both 5G as well as 4G-only flavors, and also two different processors – a Qualcomm chip and the Exynos 990.
Redmi Note 9 Pro specs
Redmi Note 9 Pro goes on sale in India today at 12 noon
The price starts at Rs 13,999.