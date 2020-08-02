We are just some days away from the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, but that doesn’t mean that we will stop getting leaks about the upcoming devices that will launch during this event. We have already seen the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in tons of leaks, but we are always happy to get some more before the devices become official.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (Ultra) official cases, including a first look at the "butt". pic.twitter.com/Adn7vupLFx — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) August 1, 2020

We have received a new batch of leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, thanks to Roland Quandt. These leaks don’t show the Note 20 variants in all of their glory, but we get to see them in their new cases. There is a new leather cover for both the Note 20 Ultra and the regular Note 20. We also get to see a couple of Smart Clear View covers with an antimicrobial coating, which is also called the S-View cover, and a regular flip cover with no S-View, but with a card pocket instead.

Source GSM Arena

Via Twitter