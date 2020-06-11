We are getting more and more information about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Fold 2. It is believed that this device may launch on the same day as the new Galaxy Note 20 series and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. Unfortunately, it won’t arrive with stylus support. Now, we get more details about its specs and features that are quite interesting.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 With 7.7inch Display & 120Hz Refresh Rate.https://t.co/BiZGfHExI4

Via – @Kuma_Sleepy pic.twitter.com/3AYnWpZon9 — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) June 10, 2020

According to a new report from South Korea, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will support 120Hz refresh rates. It would also feature a 7.7-inch display with a 2213×1689 resolution and an 11.8:9 aspect ratio inside. The phone’s outer cover would go from 6.23 to 4.6-inches when compared to its predecessor. According to this report, both the Galaxy Fold 2 and the Note 20 series will be available on August 20.

Source SamMobile

Via ETNews