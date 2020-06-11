Samsung Galaxy Fold review

We are getting more and more information about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Fold 2. It is believed that this device may launch on the same day as the new Galaxy Note 20 series and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. Unfortunately, it won’t arrive with stylus support. Now, we get more details about its specs and features that are quite interesting.

According to a new report from South Korea, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will support 120Hz refresh rates. It would also feature a 7.7-inch display with a 2213×1689 resolution and an 11.8:9 aspect ratio inside. The phone’s outer cover would go from 6.23 to 4.6-inches when compared to its predecessor. According to this report, both the Galaxy Fold 2 and the Note 20 series will be available on August 20.

Source SamMobile

Via ETNews

You May Also Like
OnePlus 8 Lite, OnePlus Z
OnePlus Z could be launched in India on July 10
It is rumored to be priced at Rs 24,990.
Pixel 3a Pixel 3a XL
The Google Pixel 3a series, Apple Watch Series 5 and more on sale today
Today’s best deals are found at Amazon, where we get amazing discounts on the Google Pixel 3a, the Pixel 3a XL, several Apple Watch Series 5 models and more
Motorola launches Moto G Fast and Moto E, price starts at $149.99
The Moto E features a 6.2-inch Max Vision display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 271 PPI. It is powered by the Snapdragon 632 SoC.