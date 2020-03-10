We don’t really know if the upcoming WWDC 2020 will be canceled or not, but what we do know is that Apple has been working on many new products. One of those new products is the new Apple Powerbeats 4, and now we have the first press renders that show us what we can expect.

Press renders of the upcoming Apple Powerbeats 4 have leaked, and they show them from several angles. They also give us three color options, white black, and red. The new Powerbeats 4 look identical to their previous generation, with the difference that there is a physical wire connecting the two earbuds. The right earbud would control volume, while the left one could be used to hose the power/voice assistant button.

Rumors mention that this new version would include Apple’s H1 sound chip, a battery that could go up to 15 hrs, and an improved, mode durable design. We still don’t know if they will include a USB Type-C connector or their final price, but it’s expected for them to arrive for at least $200.

Source GSM Arena

Via WinFuture