The new Honor X10 will apparently arrive with a glass body and three color options: blue, orange, and black. On the back of the device, we can easily see its triple camera setup and read “Super Night Vision.”

This device is also supposed to include an RYYB filter in its 40MP main camera, which will be backed up with an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro sensor. Unfortunately, we don’t have live images of the front side of the device, but other images suggest a notch-less display with a pop-up 16MP selfie camera. Other specs include a 6.63-inch LCD screen, 6GB RAM, 64/128GB storage options, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 4,300mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging, a Kirin 820 processor and 5G support. However, we may have to wait until its official launch on May 20 to confirm this information.

Source GSM Arena