OPPO has been getting attention as the company is expected to launch its new flagship in the first quarter of 2021. Just last month, we saw the company teasing the new OPPO Find X3 Pro will feature end-to-end 10-bit color support with its new Full-path Color Management System, as well as HEIF (High-Efficiency Image Format) support and full DCI-P3 wide color gamut. Now, we have new information from a well-known leaker that makes the device even more compelling.

A new report from Evan Blass over at Voice, gives us details of the upcoming OPPO Find X3 Pro, codenamed Fussi. He believes that this will be the most interesting device of the upcoming Find X3 trio, as it will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor and a new ‘full-path color management system. Blass also mentions OPPO’s plans to market the Find X3 Pro, as it may deliver great color and the same adaptive dynamic frame rate as the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

“Oppo plans to market the FX3P with a tagline along the lines of “Awaken Color,” as a way to draw attention to its end-to-end 10-bit color support. What that means, essentially, is that its 6.7-inch, 1440 x 3216 display (525ppi) — with the same adaptive dynamic frame rate of 10Hz to 120Hz as Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra — will be able to display images captured by the quad-camera array in their maximum native 1.07-billion colors.”

The OPPO Find X3 Pro is also expected to feature two 50MP IMS766 image sensors from Sony. The first one would be the primary wide-angle module, while the second lens would be intended for ultra-wide capture. We would also see a 13MP telephoto camera with 2X optical zoom and a 3MP macro camera that’s expected to deliver 25X zoom. This last camera would have lights circling its lens, allowing it to be used as a microscope, a feature that will get significant attention in the phone’s marketing.

OPPO’s new flagship is also expected to include a dual cell 4500mAh battery, with support for 65-watt SuperVOOC 2.0 wired charging and 30-watt VOOC Air wireless charging. It’s NFC radio will also include some interesting features, as its module will possess a dual-body antenna design, which will allow tap-to-pay regardless of the phone’s orientation.

Source Voice