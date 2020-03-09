Today’s deals start with the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro, which is $250 off in its version with an Intel Core i9 processor 16GB RAM and 1 TB storage. This powerful laptop usually sells for $2,800, which means you can get yours for $2,550.

The 13-Inch MacBook Air is also on sale with $300 in savings. You can get the latest model in Silver with 8GB RAM and 256GB in storage for just $1,50. However, if you want the Space Gray version, you only save $199.

AirPods Pro are still out of stock, but you can save a pair for you with $14 in savings. Get your pair for $235, and you will get an e-mail with an estimated delivery date as soon as there is information on when they’re in stock.

Last but not least is a waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker, this is not an Apple product, but it’s still a great speaker. The JBL Pulse 4 is $130 off from its $300 regular price tag, meaning you just have to pay $170.

