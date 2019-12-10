Author
Rumors have given us some information about the specs in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 series. We have seen leaked renders of every variant in the S11 series, and some real-life photos have almost given us confirmation. Just last week, we found out that the battery in the S11+ was going to be insane, with 5,000mAh, but now we have complete confirmation on the size of the battery inside the regular version of the Galaxy S11.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 will come with a 4,500mAh battery. This information is confirmed by a certification found in the SafetyKorea database. The image found is a bit blurry, but it’s possible to make out the typical capacity of 17.37Wh, and with Samsung’s current 3.86V, it gives us exactly 4,500mAh. Finally, we find out that this battery is produced by ITM Semiconductor in Vietnam, even though we may see Samsung SDI battery options later on.

Source: SamMobile

Via: SafetyKorea

