Many things have been said about the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. We expect to see the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 or the Galaxy Z Fold two and several other products. The best part is that now we don’t have to wonder as of when this event will take place since Samsung has already started to send out invitations for its next Galaxy Unpacked.

We finally have an official date for the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked. The Korean tech giant will hold a virtual event on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 10 a.m. ET. This means that we are less than a month away from the possible launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and more.

If you want to take a look at the design of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20, take a look at these images leaked by Samsung Russia. While you’re at it, you may also want to start looking for Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deals, as these devices will most likely start getting discounts.