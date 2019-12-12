We recently saw many interesting things from OPPO during its latest Inno day 2019. There are new AR glasses and a new 5G CPS coming during the first quarter of 2020. We also saw the under-screen selfie camera that would end the notch era, but now we have more important news concerning the OPPO Reno 3.

The new OPPO Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro are going to launch on Thursday, December 26th at the Hangzhou International Expo Center. This information comes directly com the Chinese social media website Weibo, and it was announced directly by OPPO. We are also supposed to get a new pair of true wireless earbuds and maybe a couple of surprises more.

Source: Android Authority