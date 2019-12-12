OPPO Reno 3 Pro 5G
Author
Tags

We recently saw many interesting things from OPPO during its latest Inno day 2019. There are new AR glasses and a new 5G CPS coming during the first quarter of 2020. We also saw the under-screen selfie camera that would end the notch era, but now we have more important news concerning the OPPO Reno 3.

The new OPPO Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro are going to launch on Thursday, December 26th at the Hangzhou International Expo Center. This information comes directly com the Chinese social media website Weibo, and it was announced directly by OPPO. We are also supposed to get a new pair of true wireless earbuds and maybe a couple of surprises more.

Source: Android Authority

You May Also Like

Snapdragon 865 version of the Galaxy S11 may be available in more markets

It seems that you will soon be able to get a new Samsung Galaxy S11 with a Snapdragon processor in more places around the world

Samsung Galaxy S11 launch date rumored, Galaxy Fold 2 could make an appearance

You might have heard this before, but Samsung could introduce its second foldable smartphone at the Galaxy S11 event, like it did this year.
MediaTek 5G chipset

2nd MediaTek 5G chip reportedly coming this month

According to unnamed sources familiar with the matter, a second MediaTek 5G chip could arrive as soon as this month to join the Dimensity line-up.