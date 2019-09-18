We have an official date for the launch of the Google Pixel 4

Google has already confirmed its next event, and this means we already have a date for the official launch of the Google Pixel 4, and some other goodies.

The next Made By Google event is going to be held on October 15th in New York City. This event will most likely launch the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. We are also expecting other Made By Google products or a new version of some of their most popular products. If you’re not in New York, don’t worry. You can still watch the live stream on YouTube. Some of the announcements we’re expecting include a new Chromebook code-named Atlas and a second-generation Nest mini.