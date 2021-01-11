We start today’s deals with incredible deals. First, the 128GB One Plus Nord N10 5G is available for just $300 shipped, and you get a free pair of OnePlus Buds to come with your device. This bundle would usually sell for $350, meaning that you’d be saving $50. The offer will be available until January 14, and you have to subscribe to OnePlus’ newsletter to get the additional gift.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G A great budget-friendly device that brings 5G support, a 90Hz Smooth Display, a 64GB Quad Camera, and Warp Charge 30T View at OnePlus

Now, we head over to Samsung.com, where Galaxy smartphones are getting some amazing discounts. First, you may want to pay attention to the Samsung Galaxy S21. Indeed, the device hasn’t launched, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t reserve yours. If you do so, you will get a $50 credit towards Galaxy S21 accessories and a $10 credit on Android Shop Samsung App, and you can get a $700 discount on the device when you trade-in an eligible device.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Samsung’s newest flagship is just around the corner, save big bucks and reserve yours today. View at Samsung

If you’re more interested in last year’s Galaxy S20 series, you can only get the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and the Galaxy S20 FE, as the other models are now out of stock. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is currently selling for $600, while the Galaxy S20 FE is up for grabs for $415 with 128GB storage space. However, you can get 256GB storage space Galaxy S20 FE for $485.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is also on sale, as you can get the entry-level version for $400 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for $700 after trading in an eligible device. This will get you’re an unlocked device with 128GB of storage space.

Finally, we have Samsung’s foldable devices, where we find the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip selling for just $100, yes, $100 after an eligible trade-in, or get the 5G enabled version for $250. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is still on sale for $1,000 with $1,000 savings.