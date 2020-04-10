Up next
There are tons of discounts on Amazon.com right now. We find several Eco devices that start at $30. The 3rd gen Echo Dot is available at $29.99 in several color variants. The Echo Dot with a clock is $10 more, and the Echo Dot for kids is $10 more, leaving them at $39.99 and $49.99, respectively. You can also find smart displays, tablets, WiFi routers, and more. Browse through every Amazon product available by following this link.

Buy Amazon Echo Dot

Buy Amazon Echo Dot with clock

See complete Amazon deals list

The GoPro HERO 7 Black is also on sale. You can currently get one with $50 in savings, meaning you would only have to pay $229 if you wish to get one.

Buy GoPro HERO 7

You can also get a new 128GB Samsung PRO Endurance MicroSDXC memory card with an adapter. This usually sells for $40, but right now, you can get 128GB extra in storage for $27.99.

Buy 128GB Samsung PRO Endurance MicroSDXC

You can also get Razer’s Hammerhead Bluetooth earbuds for iOS & Android. These sweat-resistant earphones come with a battery that will give you up to 8 hours of continuous playback. You can get $50 off that also translates to 50 percent off since they usually sell for $99.99, and right now, you can get them for just $49.99.

Buy Razer Hammerhead Bluetooth earbuds

