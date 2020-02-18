A new report suggests that Apple may hold a special media event on the last day of March. This event could be followed by the launch of new software and the new iPhone 9 a few days after. Maybe this is a rumor, but it’s one that we should take into consideration.

Influential analysts predicted that the new iPhone 9 would arrive in March, but that was before the coronavirus outbreak. Still, Ming-Chi Kuo still believes that we will get this new device and some more surprises from Apple during the first half of 2020, and a recent report from iPhone-Ticker could confirm these predictions.

New rumors say that we could witness the launch of the iPhone 9 on soon. It is believed that Apple will hold a special event to unveil new services on Friday, March 31. We could also receive new products from Apple, maybe a new wireless charging pad, a new MacBook, and more. It is also said that Apple could release new software on April 1, iOS 13.4, maybe, and the new iPhone could arrive on April 3. This planning scheme seems quite similar to what we saw in 2018, when Apple held an event on Tuesday March 25, dedicated to present Apple News+. The Apple Card and Apple Arcade. Then, on March 27, they held an event focused on education and new iPads. Now, we only have to wait for official confirmation or new rumors that back up this belief.

Source 9to5Mac

Via iPhone-Ticker