A new Motorola Edge Lite was recently spotted at the FCC, but now we have a new leak that reveals the device’s specs.

According to the latest leak, the Motorola Edge Lite will have a 6.7-inch display, a 1080×2520 resolution ad a 21:9 aspect ration with a 90Hz refresh rate. It would also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a hole-punch to accommodate an 8MP selfie camera and a 2MP depth sensor. Further, it will have a quad-camera setup on the rear, which includes a 48MP main shooter with a 16MP, 8MP, and 5MP sensor. There’s still no word on what type of sensors are included in this device, but at least we can expect the 5MP camera to be a depth sensor or a macro camera.

The new Edge Lite would be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765, with 4/6GB RAM options and 64/128GB storage options. A 4,800mAh battery with 18W fast charging would complete the package. Other features include NFC, 5G, USB-C, and some variants that would also arrive with Dual-SIM support. The device will come with Android 10 out of the box, and you would have Prussian, Surfing Blue, Azury, Soft White color options in the US (on Verizon), in Japan, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. It also seems like the entry-level version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage could launch with a €399 price tag in Europe. Whatever the case, we will have to wait for the device to become official to confirm all of this new information.

Source GSM Arena

Via XDA Developers