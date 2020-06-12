Best Buy has started a 3-day sales event that includes many Apple deals, which include up to $200 off the 13-inch MacBook Pro, $100 off select MacBook Air models, and up to $1,050 off the 15.4-inch MacBook Pro. You can also find $100 off Apple’s HomePod.

Buy 13-inch MacBook Pro
Buy MacBook Air
Buy 15.4-inch MacBook Pro
Buy HomePod
Complete list of Best Buy Deals

Jumping to Amazon, we find the 10.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 with 256GB in storage. This device is usually found with a $749.99 price tag, but right now, you can get yours for $499.99 after a $250 discount.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S4

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 is also getting a nice discount. You can get it for $319.99 with $130 savings in its black version. If you want the gold version, you can get it for $400 after a $50 discount.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2

If you’re looking for a new smartphone, the Motorola One Action with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for $250 after a $100 discount. This is an unlocked device, so you can use it in the network of your choice.

Buy Motorola One Action

The Marshall Monitor II over-ear headphones are now available for $279.99 after a $40 discount. These wireless headphones feature active noise cancellation, and up to 30 hours of wireless play time, 45 hours without noise cancelation.

Buy Marshall Monitor II

Apple’s Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones are also on sale. They get a $50 discount, meaning you can grab a pair for $199.95 in the color option of your choice.

Buy Powerbeats Pro

