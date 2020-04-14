Up next
As if the latest leaked marketing images of the upcoming OnePlus 8 weren’t enough. We now have a new, hands-on video of the OnePlus 8 Pro showing of its 120Hz display.

The OnePlus 8 Pro has been caught on video thanks to famous YouTuber Marques Brownlee, and he las posted the clip on Twitter. He had the device in a protective cover that didn’t let us see anything more than the AMOLED display. This exclusive video was posted with permission of OnePlus, where he confirms 120Hz refresh rate speeds, 1440p QHD+ resolution, and 240Hz touch sampling as well. He also mentions that he doesn’t necessarily love the devices curved screen, which is still great, or at least noticeably brighter than last year’s phone.

Source Android Central

Via Twitter

