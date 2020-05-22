We will be posting Memorial Day deals through the weekend, so you may want to keep tuned to see if there’s any that may catch your fancy. We start today’s offers with the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL for an all-time low from $279 for Memorial Day.

The regular Google Pixel 3a is available for $279 after a $120 discount. It comes with 64GB in storage, and this price is possible in its Just Black and Clearly White color variant. The Google Pixel 3a XL with the same 64GB in storage is getting a $160 discount, meaning you can get yours for $319. These are all factory unlocked devices so that you won’t have carrier restrictions.

Next up is the 35-inch ASUS ROG Strix curved gaming monitor with a $149 discount, which means you can get one for a little under $600. This monitor comes with a 100Hz refresh rate and Adaptive-Sync/free Sync for immersive, smooth gaming with DisplayPort, HDMI connectivity, and ASUS’ Aura Sync RGB lighting and LED lighting to make it stand out.

If you’re looking for a new Smart TV, the 55-inch Hisense 55H8G Quantum series Android 4K ULED Smart TV is available for $500 after a $100 discount. The 65-inch version is also $100 off, leaving it at $700, while the 75-inch model is $200 off, meaning you would have to pay $1,300 for yours.

The Marshall Kilburn II portable Bluetooth speaker is also on sale. You can find it for $210 after a 30 percent discount. This Bluetooth speaker usually goes for $300, but right now, you can get one and save $90.

Yes, we also find Apple deals today, as the latest AirPods with a wireless charging case are available for $150 after a $49 discount. If you still want to save more and you don’t really mind wireless charging, the latest AirPods with a regular charging case can be yours for $130 after a $29 discount.

If you want to track your workouts, the Fitbit Charge 3 is available for just $99. This translates to a $50 discount and its lowest price to date. However, you can only choose between the Rose Gold/Blue Grey and the Graphite/Black color variants.

Finally, you can get a new iPhone XR and Free Unlimited Everything with the Memorial Day deals over at UNREAL Mobile.

The first deal gives you three months of service on any plan for the price of one, and these start at $5 a month. The second deal gets you a new iPhone XR for $549, and you also get three months free of 3GB Unlimited Everything, which has a $75 value. These plans renew at the regular 3-month bundle price listed in here.