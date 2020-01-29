We have seen reports that mention the possibility of a new budget-friendly iPhone during the first half of 2020, but that’s not everything Apple may be getting ready. According to a new prediction by Ming-Chi Kuo, we will get more devices and accessories, if nothing goes wrong.

Apple may give us new Ultra-Wideband tags, high-end wireless headphones, a 4.7-inch iPhone, a new gen of iPad Pro models, a small wireless charging mat, and a new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models. The 4.7-inch iPhone may very well be the iPhone 9 with an LCD display and Touch ID with a price that may start at $399 according to previous predictions. The new iPad Pros could finally arrive with triple camera setup and 3D sensing support for AR. The new MacBook Air or MacBook Pro may be a new 13-inch model with a scissor-switch Magic Keyboard. Now, we don’t know if this small charging matt will be the long-awaited Apple AirPower mat or a better alternative. Still, we have five more months in the first half of 2020, so we can expect more rumors to arrive at any given time.

Source MacRumors