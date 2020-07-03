B&H has a huge selection of 11-inch iPad Pro models on sale. You can get yours starting at $699, and you get the late 2018 Wi-Fi only version with 64GB storage, which lets you save $100 from its regular price.

You can also get yourself a new Moto G8 Play for $130. This device is usually found for $199.99, but right now, you can save a little under $70 upon purchase. This is an unlocked device with 2GB RAM and 32GB in storage with a 13MP camera.

We then move into gamer territory, as the Razer Nari Ultimate gaming headset is getting an $80 discount, leaving it at just under $150. This wireless headset includes 7.1 surround sound, Chroma-RGB, a retractable microphone, and you can use it with your PC, PS4, and more. However, this price is only available with the Overwatch Lucio Edition, but you can still save $17 if you want the black version, which is currently selling for $182.99.

The Soundcore Liberty Air True Wireless Earphones are also on sale, in away. You can get yours for $42.99 after applying a coupon that will give you $30 off. This coupon can be applied to both its black and white color variants, so you choose which color suits you best.

We close today’s deals selection with a bunch of Fire Edition Smart TVs, which start at $99. There are several options to choose from, so take a look.