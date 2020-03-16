Author
Today’s deals come exclusively from Amazon, where we can find the 13-ich MacBook Air for $1,100 shipped. This lets you save $199, and you get 256GB in storage along with 8GB RAM.

You can also get a new Apple Watch Series 5 for $50 off. There are several models on sale, but they all include GPS + Cellular connectivity.

Other deals include the Amazon Echo Show 8. It’s now available for just $100. This device is usually sold for $130, and you also get Alexa incorporated. If you believe this is too much for you, the Echo Show 5 is also available, which is now currently selling for $70. That’s $20 off from its regular price.

To end today’s deals, we find the Samsung EVO Plus microSDXC card that will give you 512GB of extra storage, and it’s available for just $90 right now. You save $60 upon purchase, so you may want to consider getting one for your devices.

