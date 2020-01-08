Sony may not be doing so great with its smartphones, even though we can expect a couple of pleasant surprises along the way. Now, as far as TVs go, the Japanese company is a beast. They have just announced a new 8K LED and 4K OLED TVs that will come with superior picture quality and impressive sound.

Sony has just announced its new Z8H 8K LED, A8H, Master Series A9S OLED, X950H, and X900H 4K LED televisions. These new TVs aim to give the most immersive viewing experience. They feature Sony’s X1 Picture Processor and TRILUMINOS Display Technology as well as a new Ambient Optimization feature to enhance sound.

The new Z8H 8K LED comes in 85 and 75-inch models with a new Frame Tweeter technology. This will make the frame of your TV vibrate to emit sound. It also features a backlit remote, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos support with 4K compatibility up to 120fps. The MASTER Series A9S has a 48-inch display, while the A8H has 65 and 55-inch variants.

If you want a 4K option, the new X950H LED TV comes in 85, 75, 65, 66, and 49 inches with the X1 Picture processor and X-Wide Angle Technology. The X900H model is available in 85, 75, 65, and 66-inch variants. All of these new TVs work with smart speakers like Google Home or Amazon Echo and their assistants. They’re also compatible with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. You can check out the complete press release in this link.

Source Android Central

Via PR Newswire