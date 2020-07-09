OnePlus Nord

We are less than two weeks away from the official launch of the OnePlus Nord, but that doesn’t mean that we will stop getting new rumors and leaks about the device. The latest leak lets us see some of the new cases that will be available for this budget-friendly device.

Evan Blass has recently posted some images of the OnePlus Nord, well kind of. We get to see some exclusive cases that are supposed to launch alongside the new Nord. Two out of these three new cases have been designed by Swedish artists Camila Engstrom and Finsta. The third case was designed by Zack Nelson, who we usually see on his YouTube channel JerryRigEverything. We can also see some design elements of the device, starting with the device’s USB-C port, speaker grill, and SIM slot on the bottom, while the volume rocker is placed on the left side of the device.

