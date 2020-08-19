We are waiting for the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 to be available in the market. But while we wait, we can look at the latest images of the device that was spotted on the Chinese regulatory website TENAA.

We can now get a very clear idea of the final design on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. The guys over at GizmoChina found some images of the device on TENAA, and they show us the Z Fold 2 in almost every angle.

These listings don’t reveal any information on the device’s specifications, but we have received confirmation that it will arrive with model number SM-F9160. It is also expected to come with a 6.2-inch external display, and a 7.6-inch inner display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, and a triple camera setup that will match the one found in the Galaxy Note 20 series.

Rumors suggest that it may arrive with a price tag between $1,780 and $1,980. Samsung confirmed that it would provide more details on the device on September 1, so we will have to wait to receive further information and possible availability dates.

Source 9to5Google