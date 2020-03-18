A new leak could give almost official confirmation of the arrival of at least four new iPad Pro models. These were temporarily listed in a Chinese user manual for iPadOS 13 on Apple’s website.

We could get two new 11-inch and two new 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. These devices were found by the blog iPhone in Canada on Apple’s website. The new model numbers include A2228, A2229, A2231, and A223, even though Apple already removed them from the user manual earlier today. This evidence suggests that we indeed are getting an iPad Pro refresh this year, but now we just have to wait, since every launch event is currently being delayed because of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Source MacRumors

Via iPhone in Canada