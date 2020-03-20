The first time we received Google Pixel Buds was last year. These wireless earbuds have recently appeared at the NCC with a new certification.

The upcoming Google Pixel Buds 2020 have received NCC certification. This approval doesn’t give much information about these devices. It is expected for this new version to come with a wireless charging case since last year’s Pixel buds were limited to wired charging only. Further information mentions that the G1013 is the code name for the charging case, while G1007 and G1008 are the left and right earbuds. It is also expected for them to support 5W charging speeds, but we will surely get more details in the upcoming weeks.

Source GSM Arena

Via My Smart Price