Author
Tags

The first time we received Google Pixel Buds was last year. These wireless earbuds have recently appeared at the NCC with a new certification.

The upcoming Google Pixel Buds 2020 have received NCC certification. This approval doesn’t give much information about these devices. It is expected for this new version to come with a wireless charging case since last year’s Pixel buds were limited to wired charging only. Further information mentions that the G1013 is the code name for the charging case, while G1007 and G1008 are the left and right earbuds. It is also expected for them to support 5W charging speeds, but we will surely get more details in the upcoming weeks.

Source GSM Arena

Via My Smart Price

You May Also Like

Upcoming Nokia 1.3 Android One phone render leaks

Interestingly, the Nokia 1.3 was also the phone that didn’t have a leaked render, which is something that Evan Blass is now changing.
Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a hands-on images show punch hole display and fabric case

The alleged Pixel 4a hands-on images show a familiar design that we came across a few months ago, alongside Google’s signature fabric case for the phone.

Live Transcribe for Google Translate is now rolling out to users globally

Google Translate’s Live Transcription feature is currently exclusive to Android, but Google plans to bring it to the iOS ecosystem as well.