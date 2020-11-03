It seems that Samsung will start giving us more Fan Edition devices of its flagships. The latest leak comes directly from Samsung, as the company may have accidentally mentioned a new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 FE on one of its official sites.

Samsung could be trying to make its Fan Edition devices more common. The company already launched a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE not so long ago, and it also confirmed that it plans to launch new Galaxy FE devices every year. However, we understood that Samsung was going to focus on its Galaxy S line. So, you can understand our surprise when we saw Samsung’s Brazilian portal publishing mentions of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 FE on its Galaxy S20 FE landing page.

Right now, we may take the existence of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 FE with some salt, even though the site provides some more interesting details. First, we can see the size of the device’s screen, which would consist of 6.5-inch or 6.3-inch if you include the screens rounded corners.

This information may just be talking about the Galaxy S20 FE, and this could just be a typo, but the issue is that it’s not the only one. The Galaxy Note 20 FE is mentioned once again when talking about the benefits of Night Mode.

Other rumors have started claiming that the Samsung Galaxy S21 has already entered production. A report from South Korea suggests that Samsung wishes to unveil the Galaxy S21 series in the first weeks of January, with plans to release it to the market in the same month. However, the report also says that Samsung would also consider announcing the Galaxy S21 late in January to make it available in early February, aiming to shorten the time Apple’s new iPhone 12 lineup safe period after it’s become available.

Source SamMobile

Via SamMobile