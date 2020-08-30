It seems that Nokia is getting ready to give us a new version of its Power Earbuds. The original version arrived with model number BH-605 and a 90 price tag. However, a new certification and a grainy photo tell us we can expect a new pair of Nokia Power Earbuds Lite.

We may soon get a new pair of Nokia Power Earbuds Lite. These were found with model number BH-405 in a certification document of Bluetooth SIG. The certification shows that these new earbuds will include a new Bluetooth 5.1 connection, which will give it better connection and power management than the previous Bluetooth 5.0 chip. We will also get an IPX7 rating, and we can guess that it may arrive during the next IFA 2020, where HMD Global is also expected to present its new Nokia devices.

Source GSM Arena