Apple has been busy lately. They have just launched two new products without the need for a special event. First, they gave us the new AirPods Pro and a couple of days later, the 16-inch MacBook Pro. These are great, but most Apple fans are waiting for a new iPad Pro and the new iPhone SE 2. Now, it seems that Ming-Chi Kuo has given us an idea of when these devices are coming.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is planning on releasing a new iPad Pro lineup and a new iPhone SE 2 next year. They could arrive in the first half of 2020, maybe in March, since Apple often holds an event in this month every year. The new iPad Pro is supposed to include a dual-camera setup and a new augmented reality sensor. The iPhone SE 2 is supposed to arrive with a 4.7-inch display, Touch ID, 3GB RAM, and the faster A13 chip. Its price would start at $399 for the 64GB storage option.

