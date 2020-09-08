We have been receiving quite a bunch of rumors telling us that we should wait for new Apple devices until October. The latest rumor even made us believe that we could see Apple products as soon as tomorrow, but it seems we will have to wait longer to see the upcoming iPhone 12, the Apple Watch Series 6, and more Apple devices.

It seems that the launch of the new Apple Watch Series 6 may happen soon, just not tomorrow, as a new report from Digitimes claims that Apple’s supply chain is getting ready to work on at least two new Apple Watch models. Apple supplier, ASE Technology, could be getting core chips ready to include them in the upcoming Watch Series 6. These chips would be based on system-in-package tech, which could also be incorporated into third-generation AirPods, which are expected to launch in the first half of 2021.

We are still waiting for Apple to release official information of any sort about the event that will launch the new iPhone 12 lineup and more. Jon Prosser even had us all excited, as he told is that Apple was planning a press release for tomorrow, where we could see the arrival of the new Apple Watch Series 6, new iPads, and more. However, Mark Gurman told us not to expect a launch, since we could get an announcement of the upcoming Apple event.

I wouldn’t get too excited about rumors of new Apple products appearing this week. More likely I think: an announcement of the upcoming (of course virtual) September iPhone/Apple Watch event. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 6, 2020

This new information would also go against the rumors from Mac Okatakara, which claimed that the new Apple Watch would be announced via a press release, along with new iPads. Further, it backs up the tweet posted by @L0vetodream, where he claims that there will be no Apple Watch announcement in September.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is rumored to arrive with a new processor, and its features would include blood oxygen monitoring, a bigger battery, mental health abnormalities detection, faster Wi-Fi and cellular speeds, and more.

Source MacRumors

