We are just a few days away from the next Apple Event. Cupertino sent out official invites last Tuesday, April 13, telling the world that its “Spring Loaded” event will take place on April 20. There is no official confirmation of what we may get to see during said event, but a well-known leaker has just revealed that an iMac refresh may be part of the show.

According to L0vetodream, the new “Spring Loaded” Apple Event will give us a newly redesigned iMac with several color options, or at least that’s what we’re led to believe. He posted a recent tweet containing the logo of the upcoming event, with a photo of the colorful G3 iMac lineup. In other words, this information would confirm previous rumors provided by another well-known source, Jon Prosser. He reported that the upcoming iMacs would arrive with several color options to choose from, taking inspiration from the G3 iMac lineup, well, at least as far as colors go.

Previous rumors also claim that the new iMac lineup will have the first significant redesign since 2012, which would make it look more like the Pro Display XDR. This means that we could also get narrower side bezels and no chin, translating to larger displays than the current 21.5-inch and 27-inch models.

Now, we have another reason to believe that we may soon get an iMac refresh. It seems that the 21.5-inch standard model on both its 4K and non-4K options are starting to grow scarce on Apple Stores across the United States. These items are being listed as unavailable for pickup, with customers having to wait around a week for them to go out. More powerful configurations are even harder to come across.

We know that Apple already discontinued two configurations of its 21.5-inch iMac, meaning that we could soon see them getting a refresh. The best part is that these new PCs are also rumored to arrive with a new Apple silicon chip, so you may want to wait a bit more if you have plans of getting a new iMac for yourself.

Source 1 MacRumors

Source 2 MacRumors