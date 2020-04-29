We get new rumors that suggest that future Samsung Galaxy smartphones could arrive without Samsung made displays. This may sound strange since Samsung is currently the world’s largest smartphone OLED provider. However, industry analysts DSCC believe its quite possible.

It seems that Samsung could be in talks with BOE to make some of the OLED displays for future Galaxy devices. They would be more interested in 6.67-inch flexible OLED screens for at least one device in the next Galaxy S21 series, and a 6.67-inch FHD+ display for the Galaxy A91. BOE is currently the biggest LCD display supplier in the world, while also holding the third place in OLED panels, only behind Samsung and LG. Maybe Samsung wants to bring down costs on some of its premium midrangers, while also focusing more resources on improving its foldable panels.

Source GSM Arena

Via ZDNet