Apple keeps working to improve every single one of its products. The company strives to give its users an excellent experience, great features, and fantastic products while it takes special considerations to help the environment. Some of these new ideas are good enough to become patents, and that’s exactly what we’re talking about right now. It seems that Cupertino is already looking for new ways to make future Apple Watch models thinner, and this patent explains how they could achieve it if they give another function to its batteries.

A new patent explains how Apple wishes to make its future Apple Watch models thinner. The first step would consist of removing the haptic feedback engine found in several Apple Watch models. However, this feature is crucial to achieving a satisfying user experience, and removing it may not be such a smart move. Hence, Apple could be trying to make the battery inside its smartwatches double up as a new haptic engine, as it describes a new “moving battery component” that would provide haptic feedback.

“An electronic device includes an enclosure having a transparent cover defining a touch-sensitive surface, a display positioned within the enclosure and below the transparent cover, and a haptic device configured to produce a haptic output along the touch-sensitive surface. The haptic device may include a battery element electrically coupled to the display, a magnetic element, and a coil assembly fixed with respect to the enclosure and configured to induce an oscillatory movement of the battery element parallel to the display to produce the haptic output. In other examples, the coil assembly may be coupled to the battery element and the first and second magnetic elements may be fixed with respect to the enclosure.”

Removing the haptic engine from a future Apple Watch would also allow Apple to give its users larger batteries, therefore better battery life. Whatever the case, we will have to wait and see if this patent ever makes it to a real working device, since not every patent makes it to a final product.

Source US Patent & Trademark Office

Via GSM Arena