Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has released a new research note where he says that this year, we may get the last Mac with an Intel processor, and these would later be replaced with an ARM processor.

A new Mac could arrive with an ARM processor in the next twelve or eighteen months, according to Ming-Chi Kuo. Apple has been investing in getting better components for its devices, and this could be the first significant change. These new chips would have a 5nm process, and they would also arrive in this year’s new iPhone and iPad. These custom-designed ARM processors would also allow Apple to have more flexibility with Mac hardware updates, as well as fine-tuning and software efficiency.

It is not outside of the realm of possibility that Apple could provide an ARM version of macOS for developers to temporarily flash onto iPads to prepare for a Mac transition next year. Even easier if the next iPad has a decent keyboard/trackpad case — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) February 24, 2020

Source 9to5Mac

Via MacRumors