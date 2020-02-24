Author
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has released a new research note where he says that this year, we may get the last Mac with an Intel processor, and these would later be replaced with an ARM processor.

A new Mac could arrive with an ARM processor in the next twelve or eighteen months, according to Ming-Chi Kuo. Apple has been investing in getting better components for its devices, and this could be the first significant change. These new chips would have a 5nm process, and they would also arrive in this year’s new iPhone and iPad. These custom-designed ARM processors would also allow Apple to have more flexibility with Mac hardware updates, as well as fine-tuning and software efficiency.

Source 9to5Mac

Via MacRumors

