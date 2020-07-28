iPhone 11 Pro review
We keep getting more iPhone 12 leaks as we get closer to the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. The latest leak, however, comes with tons of interest details about the new iPhone lineup.

We could already have the prices for every iPhone 12 variant. According to @komiya_kj, the new 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will start for $699 with 64GB in storage; the 128GB version would cost $749 and the 256GB version, $849. The 6.1-inch 12 Max would start at $700, then $849 and $949 in its 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options, respectively. Moving on to the higher-end models, the 6.1-inch 12 Pro would start at $1,049 with 128GB in storage; the 256GB variant would cost $1,149, and the version with 512GB would cost $1,349. Finally, the iPhone 12 Pro Max would start at $1,149 with 128GB, $1,249 2ith 256GB and $1,449 with 512GB.

The leaker also believes that the non-5G variants will be $50 to $100 less expensive than the devices we just mentioned, and he also claims that the iPhone 12 will come with a 2,227mAh battery, the 12 Max would have a 2,815mAh battery. The 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max would come with a 2,775mAh and 3,687mAh battery, respectively.

