We keep getting more iPhone 12 leaks as we get closer to the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. The latest leak, however, comes with tons of interest details about the new iPhone lineup.

【iPhone 12 Prices】

12 5G (5.4”)

(64GB $699)

128GB $749

258GB $849 12 Max 5G (6.1”)

(64GB $799)

128GB $849

256GB $949 12 Pro (6.1”)

128GB $1049

256GB $1149

512GB $1349 12 Pro Max (6.7”)

128GB $1149

256GB $1249

512GB $1449 Read through all threads: pic.twitter.com/N4AX0JmF3z — Komiya (@komiya_kj) July 27, 2020

We could already have the prices for every iPhone 12 variant. According to @komiya_kj, the new 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will start for $699 with 64GB in storage; the 128GB version would cost $749 and the 256GB version, $849. The 6.1-inch 12 Max would start at $700, then $849 and $949 in its 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options, respectively. Moving on to the higher-end models, the 6.1-inch 12 Pro would start at $1,049 with 128GB in storage; the 256GB variant would cost $1,149, and the version with 512GB would cost $1,349. Finally, the iPhone 12 Pro Max would start at $1,149 with 128GB, $1,249 2ith 256GB and $1,449 with 512GB.

iPhone 12 line Batteries

12 2227mAh (A2471)

12 Max 2815mAh (A2479)

12 Pro 2775mAh (A2431)

12 Pro Max 3687mAh (A2466) — Komiya (@komiya_kj) July 28, 2020

The leaker also believes that the non-5G variants will be $50 to $100 less expensive than the devices we just mentioned, and he also claims that the iPhone 12 will come with a 2,227mAh battery, the 12 Max would have a 2,815mAh battery. The 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max would come with a 2,775mAh and 3,687mAh battery, respectively.

Source Apple Informed

Via Twitter