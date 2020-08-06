Google finally launched the Google Pixel 4a after months of delays. It is already available for pre-order at just $349, if you don’t care for 5G. For those who feel like 5G is necessary at this point in their lives, Google also announced a Pixel 4a 5G. This 5G enabled device will arrive alongside the new Google Pixel 5. Google didn’t give a specific launch date for these new devices, but it seems that we could have an “official” launch date, according to a leak in an official blog post.

According to information found at Google France, the new Google Pixel 5 and the 5G version of the Pixel 4a may arrive in October. A 9to5Google reader from France found that the French version of Google had announced the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G along with the regular version that is already available. This information was soon taken down from Google France, but it was already too late. Now, will you wait for the Pixel 4a 5G, or will you settle for the 4G LTE version?

Source 9to5Google