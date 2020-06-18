We have been getting quite a decent amount of rumors regarding the upcoming ASUS ROG Phone 3. Earlier this week, we saw the device allegedly leaked on China’s TENAA, but this time we have what seems to be a real-world video of the device.

We have recently seen some images of the ASUS ROG Phone 3 on Weibo, thanks to leaker Digital Chat Station, and they look great. However, these images have been taken from a video that was posted on Sparrow News’ YouTube channel. We can see that the Tencent Games branding on the phone, meaning that this could be a special variant of the phone. It seems that the device would arrive with a triple rear camera setup and that the main shooter will be a 64MP Quad Bayer camera, but there’s no official information about the other two camera lenses.

Source Android Authotiry

Via Weibo