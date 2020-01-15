Apple could be really going all out with the next iPhone 12 lineup. We recently saw predictions from Ming-Chi Kuo that give all of them 5G support for both Sub-6GHz and Sub-6GHz, and mmWave networks. We also know that we may get at least four iPhones with OLED displays and a possible iPhone SE successor with LCD display, even though we still don’t know if it will be called the iPhone SE 2 or the iPhone 9. What we do know is that the latest rumor now mentions the amount of RAM to come in each of the high-end OLED devices.

UBS analysts Timothy Arcuri and Munjal Shah have shared a recent research note with the guys over at MacRumors. In this note, we find interesting information that matches what we have seen in other reports, like the one from Ming-Chi Kuo. It seems that we are getting a new 5.4-inch variant with a similar footprint to the one found in the iPhone 8, two 6,1-inch models, and a larger 6.7inch option. Now, the 5.4-inch variant and one of the two 6.1-inch iPhones would include a dual-lens rear camera and 4GB of RAM, while the second 6.1-inch and the 6.7-inch models would come with a triple-lens rear camera with 3D sensing and 6GB RAM. Which iPhone 12 model would you go for, or would you go for the new iPhone 9 with Touch ID?

Source MacRumors