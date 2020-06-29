It seems that the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 processor will come with more power and even faster speeds than current chipsets. However, more power would also arrive with a more expensive price tag.

According to leaker Digital Chat Station, the upcoming Snapdragon 875 will support 100W fast charging. This processor would be marketed as a gaming phone perk that would reduce charging time between gaming sessions. The new chipset is supposed to launch in December, and it could be found in smartphones that arrive during the first quarter of 2021. It is said that this processor is already under mass production by TSMC, and it may use the new Cortex-X1 as its primary core, plus it would be backed up by three Cortex-A77 big cores. It is also expected to deliver 3.09GHz speeds, a huge leap from the 2,84GHz found in the Snapdragon 865+.

This powerful processor is expected to arrive with a full package price of $250, which is $100 more expensive than the Snapdragon 865 processor, and the chip alone may cost $130.

Source GSM Arena