We keep getting more and more 5G enabled smartphones with every launch, and it seems that both Samsung and MediaTek want to supply Huawei with 5G chipsets for some of its upcoming devices.

According to a recent report from DigiTimes, Huawei may use Samsung or MediaTek 5G modems in its future low and mid-range smartphones. It seems that Huawei wants to stop depending on Qualcomm for 5G modems, and Samsung may be the best option to provide 5G components. Huawei indeed has its own 5G modems, but these are meant for its high-end devices. Now, Samsung’s solutions include the Exynos Modem 5110 and 4123. Unfortunately, Exynos chipsets aren’t getting much praise these days, and some Samsung users have even signed a petition to prevent Samsung from using these components in their flagship devices. Now, the Chinese tech giant must make a wise decision in order to keep on delivering great smartphones and to try and improve its sales numbers again.

Source SamMobile

Via DigiTimes