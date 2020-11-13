TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is one of the best sources of Apple rumors. This time he tells us that Apple is planning on launching a couple of new products in the first half of 2021. These new devices could include a new iPad with a mini-LED display and a new generation AirPods 3 that would look like the AirPods Pro.

The guys over at MacRumors have recently laid their eyes on a research note to investors, where Ming-Chi Kuo claims that Apple will add Taiwanese manufacturer Career Technology to its supply chain for several products in 2021. The main reason for this decision would be because of the company’s flexible soft board technology, made with liquid crystal polymer.

These LCP soft boards would allow Apple to connect components together in a flexible way, that would also facilitate high-speed and low-latency data transfer. These soft boards would be destined for a new mini-LED iPad, and it would start mass production in the first half of 2021.

We must also remember the Kuo already mentioned some months ago that Apple was working on six new mini-LED products and that these products would arrive through the end of 2021. These new Apple devices could include a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro, a 27-inch iMac Pro, a 14.1-inch MacBook Pro, a 16-inch MacBook Pro, a 10.2-inch iPad, and a 7.9-inch iPad mini. However, it seems that some of these products could be ready sooner than expected, and we could get the new iPad with mini-LED display in the first half of 2021.

Another product that may arrive in the first half of 2021 is the new AirPods 3, which could begin mass production in the first half of 2021. The new AirPods would adopt the System-in-Package that’s used in the AirPods Pro, which would replace the rigid-flex PCB+SMT design of the latest AirPods to give the new ones a design that will feature a shorter stem and replaceable ear tips.

“The ‌AirPods‌ 3 are expected to be more affordable and will lack higher-end features like Active Noise Cancellation. Battery life could be improved, though, and Apple is working on a new wireless chip.”

Kuo also suggests that Apple wants to include the new soft board technology in the next iPhone 13 lineup, which is also expected to arrive with a better camera and LTPO displays.

Source MacRumors