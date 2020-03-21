Apple has recently launched a new generation of the iPad Pro and MacBook Air. However, we were expecting more products from Apple, and it seems that we will get them, jut not right now.

According to DigiTimes, we will still receive a new 12.9-inch iPad Pros with a mini-LED display during the fourth quarter of 2020. These new iPads would use mini-LED technology to make thinner and lighter products while offering the same benefits as OLED displays. In other words, we could get a great color gamut performance, high contrast and dynamic range, and local dimming for darker blacks. Now, we must also remember that Ming-Chi Kuo has previously mentioned six new mini-LED products from Apple that would arrive in 2020 and 2021. This means that we could even get new MacBook Pro models with these displays, along with a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and maybe a new 7.9-inch iPad mini.

